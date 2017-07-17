Road work planned along Illinois 3 near Mitchell, Madison

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have pavement repairs along southbound Illinois 3 west of Mitchell and near Madison, the agency said.
Work is planned along Route 3 from St. Thomas Road, north of Interstate 270, to the Chain of Rocks Road west of Mitchell, IDOT said.
Pavement work also is planned along Route 3 from Bissel Avenue in Madison to 4th Street in Venice.
The work is scheduled to begin Wednesday and be completed by Friday, weather permitting.
IDOT urged motorists to use alternate routes.
