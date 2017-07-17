Metro-East News

July 17, 2017 4:28 PM

IDOT: Lane restrictions in Roxana until November

Compiled by Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

ROXANA

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane restrictions on Illinois 111 (Central Avenue) in Roxana until November, the agency said.

Work is planned along the route from 8th Street to Thomas Street, IDOT said.

The lane restrictions are scheduled to be in place until Nov. 1. The restrictions are required for relocation of a water main, sidewalk and handicap accessibility improvements, and the installation of highway lighting, IDOT said.

Traffic control devices will be used to guide motorists during the restrictions, the agency said.

