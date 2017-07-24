25-year-old St. Jacob man dies after crash on Illinois 162

A St. Jacob man died Saturday evening after a car crash on Illinois 162, according to Illinois State Police.
Jordan L. Wieda, 25, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. after the crash near the intersection of Illinois 162 and Leuhman Lane, according to the Madison County Coroner’s office and Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
It was still unclear as of Monday who was driving the 2003 Ford Crown Victoria when it crashed, Dye said.
Wieda was traveling west on Illinois 162 with three others when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled off the roadway. A witness said the driver was going at a high rate of speed and driving erratically, Dye said.
All four occupants were ejected, though three survived and were transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Dye said. Their conditions were not immediately available Monday afternoon.
The other three involved in the crash were a 24-year-old man from Worden, a 26-year-old man from Edwardsville and a 29-year-old woman from Maryville, according to Dye.
The two-lane road was shut down for about five hours while an Illinois State Police reconstruction team investigated the crash, Dye said.
Illinois State Police continue an investigation into the crash. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will conduct a toxicology test of Wieda, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Roger D. Smith.
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is handling funeral arrangements for Wieda.
