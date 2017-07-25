See 1,000 salaries from Belleville and Fairview Heights area schools

More Videos 1:00 What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. Pause 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 1:11 Police investigate after body found in East St. Louis apartment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com