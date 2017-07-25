See 1,000 salaries from Belleville and Fairview Heights area schools

More than 1,000 salary records from six metro-east schools have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s 2017 Public Pay Database.
The schools include four from the surrounding Belleville area — Belle Valley 119, Harmony Emge 175, Signal Hill 181 and Whiteside 115 — as well as two from Fairview Heights — Community Consolidated 110 and Pontiac-William Holliday 105.
The database has salary information for public employees across all levels of local government. Find it online at bnd.com/publicpay.
The schools spent about 65 percent or more of their salary budgets on teachers, their substitutes and teacher aides.
Because the schools employed both part- and full-time people, though, it is difficult to directly compare their earnings, but here are the total amounts employees earned:
▪ Belle Valley School District 119: 195 employees earned $5,111,373.95
▪ Community Consolidated 110: 100 employees earned $4,180,091.51
▪ Harmony 175, 187 employees earned $5,067,640.89
▪ Pontiac-William Holliday 105: 180 employees earned $4,669,815.21
▪ Signal Hill 181, 108 employees earned $2,165,954.55
▪ Whiteside 115, 273 employees earned $7,347,605.50
Here were the highest salaries in each school district:
▪ Suzette Lambert, superintendent of Signal Hill 181, $152,497.74
▪ Matthew Stines, district administrator at Community Consolidated 110, $135,301.95
▪ Peggy Burke, administrator at Whiteside 115, $131,763.48
▪ Julie Brown, superintendent at Pontiac-William Holliday 105, $128,834.95
▪ Louis Obernuefemann, superintendent at Belle Valley 119, $128,750.00
▪ Pamela Leonard-Kukorola, superintendent at Harmony 175, $115,102.00
The BND database contains more than 130,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not include retirement or insurance benefits. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total take-home pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams.
More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added periodically.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
