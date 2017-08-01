Who is paid the most in these three metro-east school districts?

More Videos 1:00 What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. Pause 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:43 O'Fallon High School students score high on ACT. Here's why. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com