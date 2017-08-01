More Videos

    Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker.

Who is paid the most in these three metro-east school districts?

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

August 01, 2017 12:33 PM

More than 1,800 salary records from three Madison County school districts have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s 2017 Public Pay Database.

The schools districts are Edwardsville School District 7, Alton School District 1 and Highland School District 5.

The database has salary information for public employees across all levels of local government. Find it online at bnd.com/publicpay.

The highest-paid people in each district were:

▪  Alton 1: Peter Wangler, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, $99,921.93

▪  Alton 1: Elizabeth Kane, administration, $89,134.00

▪  Edwardsville 7: Lynda Andre, superintendent, $150,000.00

▪  Edwardsville 7: Nancy Spina, assistant superintendent, $118,975.00

▪  Highland 5: Michael Sutton, superintendent, $157,735.52

▪  Highland 5: Timothy Bair, business manager, $136,110.66

Here is what employees in each district earned:

▪  Alton: 478 people earned about $25 million combined

▪  Edwardsville: 996 people earned about $35.5 million combined

▪  Highland: 366 people earned about $16 million combined

The BND database contains more than 130,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.

The database gives basic compensation information and does not typically include retirement or insurance benefits. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.

Also, someone’s total take-home pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams.

More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added periodically.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

