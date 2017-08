Yvette Hicks, a social worker at High Mount School in Swansea, is opening nonprofit YaYa’s House of Fashion that will combine her granddaughter's love of fashion and Hicks’ passion for helping children. In the near future, it will offer free clothing to children in St. Clair County who are in crisis and affordable fashion for others. Hicks' granddaughter Anaya, or YaYa for short, was 6 years old when she died from a rare heart condition.