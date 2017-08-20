Discount clothing retailer opens; Dollar Tree adds location in Shiloh

Discount retailer T.J. Maxx has scheduled the grand opening of its Edwardsville location for Aug. 20, according to the company website.
The store is filling the roughly 19,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Office Depot, which left the location about two years ago.
Hours for the store are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Store hours for the grand opening are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
The store is at 6647 Edwardsville Crossing Drive. Its phone number is 618-659-1368.
Dollar Tree to open in Shiloh
A new Dollar Tree is set to open in Shiloh.
Signs say the store, in Green Mount Crossings, is opening soon. The store is filling spaces formerly used by the Bike Surgeon and a music store, said Village Administrator John Marquart.
The store is roughly 5,000 square feet, Marquart said.
“We’re happy someone is in there,” Marquart said. “It seems to be a good company, and we’re glad to have them.”
Banker joins community financial institution
David Hopkins has joined Town and Country Bank as executive vice president and community bank president in the metro-east market of St. Louis, according to a news release.
Hopkins is slated to lead the commercial banking team for the metro-east market and represent the bank in the community.
“Town and Country Bank is committed to bringing its unique brand of banking and client engagement strategies to current and new customers within the metro-east market of St. Louis,” said Micah Bartlett, president and CEO of Town and Country Financial Corporation. “David’s joining TCB represents continued momentum as we further position ourselves as a leading banking franchise in downstate Illinois.”
Hopkins previously worked for First Bank in O’Fallon for 26 years and was most recently group manager.
“I’m excited to join an organization where the focus is the customer’s financial well-being,” Hopkins said. “TCB is a growing community bank, and I look forward to being a part of the continued success.”
Hopkins, and his wife, Beth, have three children and live in O’Fallon. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in economics and finance, and a master’s in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Restaurant closes location
Joe’s Crab Shack in Fairview Heights suddenly closed recently.
The seafood chain’s location at 51 Ludwig Drive is no longer listed on the company’s site.
Employees received their last paycheck Tuesday, according to an email from the company obtained by the Belleville News-Democrat.
“Thank you all for your dedication and hard work,” the company wrote in an email to employees. “We wish you great success in the future.”
The email sent to employees said bankruptcy and the pending sale of Ignite Restaurant Group have resulted in the permanent closure of the Fairview Heights location.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Reporter Cara Anthony contributed to this article.
Comments