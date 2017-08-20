Crowds begin to arrive in Carbondale a day ahead of the eclipse

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Eclipse reaches totality in Carbondale Pause 1:34 Reporter Kelsey Landis provides updates at SIU eclipse-watching site 0:54 Fans wait it out in the sun for Ozzy Osbourne and the solar eclipse 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:13 Carbondale welcomes 2017 total solar eclipse visitors 0:56 Eclipse watchers gather in the morning at SIU in Carbondale 4:32 JP Sears, life coach and spiritual guru, discusses importance of solar eclipse 2:43 What is it like to experience a solar eclipse? 3:47 Without proper protection, eclipse may cause permanent blindspots, eye doctor says 4:29 How to help your kids safely view the solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A slow but steady amount of eclipse chasers began rolling into Carbondale over the weekend in preparation of the total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, though officials said it was mostly calm.

