James T. Hodgkinson, shown here in a BND file photo while protesting outside the downtown Belleville Post Office, was killed by police after he shot U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) on June 14.
Metro-East News

Congressman who was shot is waiting for doctors to OK his return

Staff and Wire reports

August 21, 2017 2:22 PM

A U.S. congressman who was shot and seriously wounded by a Belleville man at a congressional baseball team practice says he is waiting for his doctors’ advice on when to return to work.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, has been telling colleagues that his return to the Capitol has not been determined.

Lauren Fine, a spokeswoman for Scalise, said the congressman is focused on his inpatient rehabilitation.

Scalise, Steve mug
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise

Scalise was shot in June by James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, in Alexendria, Virginia, while members of the Republican Congressional Baseball team practiced.

Hodgkinson was then shot and killed by Capitol Police.

Scalise, who is a roommate of U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries and was released in late July from the hospital, where he had been readmitted to the ICU unit while doctors battled an infection.

