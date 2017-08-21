Edwardsville police are on the lookout for drunk drivers

Edwardsville police are starting a special traffic enforcement period to try to curb the alcohol violations by keeping a close eye on drivers, according to a news release. The enforcement period will go from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5, and officers will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as any other traffic violations they may spot.
There’s a zero tolerance policy for alcohol-related violations and seat belt and child safety restraint violations.
“The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public,” according to the news release.
The enforcement period is supported by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
