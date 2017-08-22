She worked for Bill Haine in Madison County. Now she could replace him in Springfield.

With state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, deciding not to seek another term in the 56th District, a person he hired while in his previous job is getting set to run for the seat.
Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe is gearing up to announce her run, political insiders say.
A website for Crowe’s campaign also appears to have been built.
Crowe was hired in the state’s attorney’s office by Haine when he was Madison County’s top prosecutor.
“She’s running and appears to be very able to me,” Haine said in a recent interview with the News-Democrat. “I don’t know of anyone else who is interested in it.”
Crowe did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Crowe is part of the Madison County Violent Crimes Unit. She also has participated in Madison County Democratic politics through the years.
Last year, Crowe coordinated the Madison County Democratic Party’s presidential straw poll and caucus.
Crowe, of Glen Carbon, voted in the Democratic primaries in 2000, 2008 and 2016, according to the Madison County Clerk’s Office.
According to the State Board of Elections, Crowe contributed $250 to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ campaign committee in 2015 and $250 to Circuit Court Judge Richard Tognarelli’s retention campaign in 2014. Gibbons and Tognarelli are both Democrats.
