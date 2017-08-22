Cahokia woman sentenced after MetroLink fight ends with mace

A fight at an East St. Louis MetroLink station ended with the assailant being sentenced to 30 months on probation.
Shalise T. Smarr, 39, of Cahokia, cut another woman in the arm and back with a sharp object in the MetroLink parking lot at Fifth Street and Missouri Avenue, court documents say. The victim then sprayed Smarr in the face with mace.
Smarr pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Smarr will be sentenced to resitution at a later date, according to court documents.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
