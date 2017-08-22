Three local girls among best 10-year-old gymnasts in the nation

Southern Illinois boasts three of the Top 100 10-year-old gymnasts in the country, according to Artistic Gymnastics Institute of Edwardsville. The girls have qualified for a program of USA Gymnastics, and were among more than 3,000 gymnasts tested this year.
Maya Taylor and Reese Hampton, both of Edwardsville, and Lilly Trettenero, of Staunton, have qualified for the USA Gymnastics National Talent Opportunity Program in October. The program identifies talented athletes on skills and physical ability for elite competition, including the World Championships and the Olympics, in the future. TOPs was by USA Gymnastics.
The girls and their coaches will go to the US National Gymnastics Training Center (Karolyi Ranch) in Texas for more testing in October.
According to coach Amanda Leigh Sciandra, no Southern Illinois athletes have qualified for TOPs national testing since the program started 25 years ago.
