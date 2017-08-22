If your vision is spotty after the eclipse, you could have retinal damage

Are you experiencing a loss of vision or blind spots after watching Monday’s total solar eclipse?
If so, you should go see an eye doctor.
Dr. Joshua Wilson, an optometrist with Advanced Vision Center, says retina damage can come with blurred vision, an inability to focus on things, a blind spot right in the center of your eye, light sensitivity or headaches.
Americans were extra worried about their eyes burning after viewing the eclipse Monday, according to Google Trends. From 1-2 p.m. Monday, the phrase “my eyes hurt” reached its highest-ever number of searches, dating back to 2004. The search dropped sharply around 4 p.m. Monday, but even Tuesday afternoon, it was still higher than the average line.
According to preventblindness.org, looking directly at the eclipse can cause damage or destroy cells in the retina, which transmits what you see to the brain. Damage can either be temporary or permanent, and there’s no pain associated with it. It can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days to realize if there’s any damage.
The retina absorbs harmful UV light when you look at the sun, triggering a reaction that damages the cells, Wilson said.
“Normally it’s uncomfortable to stare at the sun, but with the eclipse, it’s darker and could be easier to do. Never look directly at the sun without proper eclipse glasses,” Wilson said.
The damage is not necessarily permanent, Wilson said. Some of it is reversible and can recover within months or a year. But as long as you kept your glasses on until the eclipse was in totality, then popped them back on as soon as the sun peeked out, you should be safe.
Bottom line: If you think you may have experienced retinal burns and have lost vision or are experiencing blind spots, go see an eye doctor. Don’t got to the emergency room, Wilson said, because they won’t have the tests necessary to tell if there’s retina damage.
Area hospitals said they have not received any patients as of Tuesday afternoon complaining of eye damage after Monday’s eclipse.
