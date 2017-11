More Videos 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed Pause 2:01 Santa arrives in Belleville 2:12 Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals 1:45 Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 2:12 Habitat Hero shares why he puts in his all for others 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:08 Neighbor talks about young mother found dead in East St. Louis 4:51 Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Driver veers off highway, is transported to hospital Rescue workers approach a car that veered off New U.S. 50 between Trenton and Aviston Wednesday morning. The driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash. Rescue workers approach a car that veered off New U.S. 50 between Trenton and Aviston Wednesday morning. The driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash. Brian Brueggemann bbrueggemann@bnd.com

Rescue workers approach a car that veered off New U.S. 50 between Trenton and Aviston Wednesday morning. The driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash. Brian Brueggemann bbrueggemann@bnd.com