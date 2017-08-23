A fire truck from East Moline was driven to the Mississippi River bank near Hampton, in western Illinois. A man was arrested on charges of stealing the truck.
Metro-East News

Fire truck stolen, driven to Mississippi River

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

August 23, 2017 10:14 AM

A man stole a fire truck and drove it nearly into the river near East Moline, officials have told television stations in the area.

East Moline Police Capt. Tom Reagan told WQAD that a man stole the fire truck on Tuesday afternoon, crashed it into the bank of the Mississippi River, and tried to elude officers by going into the river.

A photo from KWQC showed the fire truck perilously close to the river.

The fire department was inspecting a building when the truck was stolen, police said. The truck does not need a key to start.

It is the first report of a stolen fire truck Reagan says he has taken in his 20 years in police work.

Nathan Stottler was pulled from the river and arrested. He is not on the East Moline fire department.

The East Moline Fire Department said the truck was damaged in the theft and has been towed. Officials told KWQC the truck cost about $375,000.

