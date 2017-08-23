More Videos

  • The National Park Service is turning 101 this year

    They're yours you know. You own them: the national parks. They're there for you, your children and your grandchildren to enjoy in the years to come. The National Park Service turned 100 years old on Aug. 25, 2016. Help them celebrate their 101 birthday this year.

Metro-East News

Lifetime pass to federal parks is $10 for seniors until Monday. Then it’s $80.

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

August 23, 2017 10:15 AM

Seniors have just days left to pay only $10 for a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass for before the price increases to $80.

The lifetime pass will cost $80 starting Monday for those age 62 and older. It has been $10 since 1994.

The parks service has seen a significant increase in sales of the pass since the announcement, according to the Washington Post. The National Parks Service says it has had more than 250,000 requests this year; the previous annual record was 33,000.

Passes can be purchased online at https://store.usgs.gov/senior-pass or in person at Carlyle Lake in Carlyle, Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, the National Great Rivers in Alton, the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial and the Ulysses S Grant National Historic Site, both in St. Louis.

Federal recreation areas at Carlyle Lake and Rend Lake can be accessed with the pass, as well as the Kaskaskia River State Fish and Wildlife Area near Baldwin.

The pass allows the owner and up to three adults at sites where entrance fees are normally charged. Free passes are available for current US Military and their dependents, as well as fourth grade students this year.

