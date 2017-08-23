Lifetime pass to federal parks is $10 for seniors until Monday. Then it’s $80.

More Videos 0:33 The total eclipse sequence at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale Pause 2:50 100 years and counting: Shiloh woman has secret to longevity 0:40 Driver veers off highway, is transported to hospital 2:07 Judge discusses changes to Illinois child support 1:01 Eckert pleased to see work progressing on Hofbräuhaus 2:14 Child's love of fashion inspires nonprofit to help children in crisis 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 3:11 O'Fallon library viewing party attendees find eclipse enlightening 0:54 Fans wait it out in the sun for Ozzy Osbourne and the solar eclipse 1:30 Eclipse chasers begin to arrive in Carbondale Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The National Park Service is turning 101 this year They're yours you know. You own them: the national parks. They're there for you, your children and your grandchildren to enjoy in the years to come. The National Park Service turned 100 years old on Aug. 25, 2016. Help them celebrate their 101 birthday this year. They're yours you know. You own them: the national parks. They're there for you, your children and your grandchildren to enjoy in the years to come. The National Park Service turned 100 years old on Aug. 25, 2016. Help them celebrate their 101 birthday this year. Mathew John/National Park Service

