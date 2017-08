Bob Stephens, treasurer of cemetery association in Caseyville, has five generations of family buried in the Caseyville Cemetery and says he and his family feel violated after nine headstones were stolen from the cemetery. Caseyville police are at a loss as to why the headstones were stolen because they are made of old sandstone material and do not have much monetary value. In his 40 years with the cemetery association, Stephens said this is the first time that headstones have been taken.