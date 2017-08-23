Highway in region to be named after slain police officer

A police officer killed in the line of duty will be honored with a highway named after him in northern Madison County.
St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call last October. Snyder grew up in Godfrey and was a 2001 graduate of Alton High School.
He is buried in Godfrey’s Valahalla Memorial Park Cemetery. He was survived by a wife and 2-year-old son. Trenton Forster, then age 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in Snyder’s death.
On Saturday, community leaders and members of the public will hold a dedication ceremony to rename Illinois 100 in Godfrey after Snyder. The ceremony will unveil a plaque at Lars-Hoffman Park in Godfrey designating the road as Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.
“We are all grateful for Officer Snyder’s service as a law enforcement officer and as a member of our community,” said state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton. “Renaming Route 100 will allow members of our community to remember and honor the sacrifice he made. I encourage everyone to join to as we dedicate this stretch of highway in his memory.”
Beiser and state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, sponsored the House Joint Resolution that calls for renaming the highway. Snyder has also been added to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial and was remembered on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lars-Hoffman Park.
