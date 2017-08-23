Teen airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Wood River

A 15-year-old boy from Wood River was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital after he was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon near East Alton-Wood River High School.
The boy was injured in multiple areas but was talking to crews when he was taken away, said Nate Kamp, an engineer with Wood River Fire Department.
The boy, who had not been identified publicly as of early Wednesday evening, was hit about 2:20 p.m., right as school was letting out.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, parents, students and school administrators were still gathered near where the crash happened at Edwardsville Road and White Law Avenue, Kamp said.
The driver remained on scene after hitting the boy.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
