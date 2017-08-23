Christopher Reynolds TNS
Planning a vacation in Cancun? You may want to go somewhere else

By Kara Berg

August 23, 2017 7:58 PM

The U.S. Department of State has extended its travel warning for Mexico after many Americans became victims of homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in various Mexican states.

A previous travel warning was issued in December 2016, but didn’t include the state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum, most of which are popular tourist destinations in the southern tip of Mexico.

The department warned that the state has seen an increase in homicides and turf battles between criminal groups in areas frequented by U.S. citizens, according to the warning. Innocent bystanders have been injured or killed in these areas.

With the security precautions U.S. government personnel have to take when they travel to parts of Mexico, response time to any emergency may be delayed, if needed.

See the full advisory on the U.S. Department of State website.

