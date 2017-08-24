Three protesters injured during vigil for trans woman shot dead by police

Three protesters were injured Wednesday night in St. Louis after reportedly jumping onto a car as the driver tried to get through a crowd gathered at Manchester Avenue and Sarah Street.
According to KSDK, the protest and vigil was held in honor of a transgender woman, 30-year-old Kiwi Herring, who was shot dead by officers Tuesday after reportedly wielding a knife at them and cutting one officer.
However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police officers and witnesses gave differing statements on what happened.
Police say the man driving the car honked at the protesters to clear the intersection, so he could get through it, KMOV reports. That’s when the three people hopped on the car and fell off as the man drove away.
The Post-Dispatch reported talking to a witness who said the driver had his middle fingers in the air “before he accelerated through the group of people.”
The driver was in custody and facing felony charges for refusing to stop for police, according to KMOV.
