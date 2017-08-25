Mother accused of abducting 3-year-old daughter from Shiloh surrenders

A woman who police say abducted her 3-year-old daughter from Shiloh on Aug. 18 surrendered on Thursday afternoon in San Diego.
On Thursday morning, a warrant was issued for Sarah L. Calhoun, 33, from San Diego, for the alleged abduction of Gwyneth Calhoun. Police say the abduction occurred after a court order gave temporary custody to the girl’s father, who is from Shiloh, according to court records.
Later Thursday at around 4:40 p.m., Calhoun surrendered to San Diego police.
Gwyneth Calhoun was in protective custody in San Diego on Friday, and the father was on the way to pick her up, Shiloh police said.
Shiloh police were awaiting extradition of Sarah Calhoun from San Diego to St. Clair County on Friday morning.
