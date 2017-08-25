Breese Cougars’ Garrett Richter (13) breaks away from Mater Dei Lucas Theising (34) during Friday's game at Mater Dei High School.
Breese Cougars’ Garrett Richter (13) breaks away from Mater Dei Lucas Theising (34) during Friday's game at Mater Dei High School. Jimmy J Simmons
Breese Cougars’ Garrett Richter (13) breaks away from Mater Dei Lucas Theising (34) during Friday's game at Mater Dei High School. Jimmy J Simmons

Metro-East News

It’s Friday night, and that means it’s time for more #618football

News-Democrat

August 25, 2017 6:00 PM

Follow live reports of high school football action in the metro-east and Southern Illinois:

Live Blog BND high school football
 

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Railroad crossing safety

    In this BND file video, railroad police and Illinois State Police got together to watch railroad crossings in Sauget and Cahokia.

Railroad crossing safety

Railroad crossing safety 0:57

Railroad crossing safety
More jobs available in the metro-east 1:10

More jobs available in the metro-east
Cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 2:32

Cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

View More Video