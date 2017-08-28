Find out how much money your kid’s teacher makes

More Videos 2:37 Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law Pause 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 2:25 What should SWIC look for in new president? 1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 0:07 Video from scene of Interstate 64 crash 2:13 MidAmerica Airport eyes cargo business 2:57 Crash on Interstate 64 backs up traffic 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:23 Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

