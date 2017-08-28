More Videos

  What do public employees make compared to you?

    Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker.

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com
Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Find out how much money your kid’s teacher makes

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

August 28, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED September 21, 2017 02:56 PM

More than 1,150 salary records from six metro-east schools have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s 2017 Public Pay Database.

The school districts include Breese 12, Central 71, Red Bud 132, Waterloo 5, Triad 2 and Carlyle 1.

The database has salary information for public employees across many levels of local government. Find it online here.

Here are the salary averages, including part-time workers, at each school:

▪  Breese 12: 52 employees made $1.9 million for an average salary of $37,000

▪  Central 71: 64 employees made $3.3 million for an average salary of $51,000

▪  Red Bud 132: 226 employees made $6.2 million for an average salary of $27,000

▪  Waterloo 5: 326 employees made $12.9 million for an average salary of $39,000

▪  Triad 2: 417 employees made $18.7 million for an average salary of $45,000

▪  Carlyle 1: 86 employees made $5 million for an average salary of $58,000

Carlyle 1, which posts salaries online, did not have an available report that separates salaries from retirement benefits. That could partly explain why it appears to pay higher than other schools.

Here are some of the highest paid people at each district:

▪  Melanie Becker, principal at Breese 12, $66,000

▪  Kerrick Rahm, principal at Breese 12, $63,000

▪  Kevin Meyer, superintendent at Central 71, $132,000

▪  Kent Jones, principal at Central 71, $119,000

▪  Johnathan Tallman, administrator at Red Bud 132, $132,000

▪  Ellie Rush, administrator at Red Bud 132, $92,000

▪  Brian Charron, superintendent at Waterloo 5, $135,000

▪  Lori Costello, principal at Waterloo High School, $104,000

▪  Leigh Lewis, superintendent at Triad 2, $162,000

▪  Jason Henderson, assistant superintendent at Triad 2, $117,000

▪  Joe Novsek, superintendent at Carlyle 1, $177,000

▪  Joe Wilkerson, Carlyle High School Principal, $139,000

The BND database contains more than 140,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.

The database gives basic compensation information and does not typically include retirement or insurance benefits, though some records may. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.

Also, someone’s total pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. And, not everyone’s salaries may be paid by that unit. Some people may be paid through grants or state or federal government.

More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added periodically.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

