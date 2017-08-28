More Videos

    O'Fallon's Director of Public Works Jeff Taylor said O'Fallon water personnel were working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Lincoln Trail and Mark Drive in Fairview Heights. Crews were actively trying to isolate the break so that repairs could be made. Crew had to remove a portion of Mark Drive to reach the broken water main.

Metro-East News

Here’s when O’Fallon says the boil order may be lifted

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

August 28, 2017 5:09 PM

O’Fallon residents are still under a boil order as of Monday night after a water main broke Sunday morning.

If you receive a water bill from O’Fallon, you are under the boil order until further notice. The city will notify residents once the boil order has been lifted, but city officials say that won’t be until Wednesday evening at the earliest.

The O’Fallon Public Works Department is running water quality tests needed to lift the boil order, the city said Monday.

The initial notice for the boil order was sent out on Code Red, a service residents can sign up for to be notified about things like boil orders.

The boil order alert was also posted on the city website and Facebook pages, and was sent out to media as a press release, said Jeff Taylor, director of public works. Some residents, however, took to Facebook to complain that they didn’t get notified about the boil order.

“I didn’t even know there was a sign up for calls until today,” said O’Fallon resident Devin Macon said. “So how are people suppose to sign up for something they do not know even exists?”

Macon said there should be some kind of communication from the city for those who may not be signed up using information from billing addresses and payment accounts.

To sign up for the Code Red alerts, residents can create an account online so they can get alerts for any type of emergency or public health issue in town. For those with a Code Red alert who may not have gotten a call, Taylor said the city would look into that, but that it shouldn’t have happened.

Although all citizens may not know about Code Red, Taylor said the city hoped residents would have seen the boil order alert on one of the platforms they posted it on.

Under a boil order, residents should make sure any water used for drinking, food preparation, beverages, ice cubes, washing produce or brushing teeth is brought to a rolling boil for one minute to kill any disease-causing organisms, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

