Here’s when O’Fallon says the boil order may be lifted

Crews work to repair water main break in O'Fallon, Fairview Heights O'Fallon's Director of Public Works Jeff Taylor said O'Fallon water personnel were working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Lincoln Trail and Mark Drive in Fairview Heights. Crews were actively trying to isolate the break so that repairs could be made. Crew had to remove a portion of Mark Drive to reach the broken water main. O'Fallon's Director of Public Works Jeff Taylor said O'Fallon water personnel were working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Lincoln Trail and Mark Drive in Fairview Heights. Crews were actively trying to isolate the break so that repairs could be made. Crew had to remove a portion of Mark Drive to reach the broken water main. kjohnson@bnd.com

