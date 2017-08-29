Soon you’ll be able to shop Dierbergs without leaving your house

No time to shop for bread, milk and eggs? No worries. Dierbergs will soon offer home delivery service in the metro-east and St. Louis.
Starting Sept. 14, Dierbergs customers will be able to order groceries through an internet company called Shipt. The Alabama-based company hires personal shoppers to pick up your grocery list.
But it will cost you.
After the first year, a membership will cost about $100 annually. But to kick things off the company is cutting that price in half. You’ll pay $50 the first year to try the service.
How does Shipt work?
Similar to other home delivery services, customers select items and a personal shopper picks them up. There’s no additional charge for delivery if you spend $35 or more. You could end up with a $7 delivery fee if you spend less than that.
The service will not deliver prescriptions or tobacco products. But you will be able to get alcohol in areas where there are alcohol-certified shoppers.
Want to try it? You can sign up for a membership here. The company also plans to hire 500 shoppers leading up to the launch.
Earlier this year, Schnucks announced it was also offering a food home delivery service as well, called Schnucks Delivers. Shoppers are able to order online and have their food delivered by Instacart, which will also serve most locations in the metro-east.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
