O’Fallon water customers, rejoice. You can drink your water now.

More Videos 1:37 Private school donors may get tax relief under bill Pause 1:44 Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona 3:15 They want answers after their son was allegedly slapped by a bus driver 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 2:45 Parents are big fans of Highland Middle School's cellphone ban 0:34 Red-tailed hawk channels its inner chicken to seek meal 0:36 Crews work to repair water main break in O'Fallon, Fairview Heights 5:15 Belleville West junior EJ Liddell is a huge recruiting target Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Crews work to repair water main break in O'Fallon, Fairview Heights O'Fallon's Director of Public Works Jeff Taylor said O'Fallon water personnel were working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Lincoln Trail and Mark Drive in Fairview Heights. Crews were actively trying to isolate the break so that repairs could be made. Crew had to remove a portion of Mark Drive to reach the broken water main. O'Fallon's Director of Public Works Jeff Taylor said O'Fallon water personnel were working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Lincoln Trail and Mark Drive in Fairview Heights. Crews were actively trying to isolate the break so that repairs could be made. Crew had to remove a portion of Mark Drive to reach the broken water main. kjohnson@bnd.com

O'Fallon's Director of Public Works Jeff Taylor said O'Fallon water personnel were working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Lincoln Trail and Mark Drive in Fairview Heights. Crews were actively trying to isolate the break so that repairs could be made. Crew had to remove a portion of Mark Drive to reach the broken water main. kjohnson@bnd.com