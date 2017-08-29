More Videos

    O'Fallon's Director of Public Works Jeff Taylor said O'Fallon water personnel were working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Lincoln Trail and Mark Drive in Fairview Heights. Crews were actively trying to isolate the break so that repairs could be made. Crew had to remove a portion of Mark Drive to reach the broken water main.

Metro-East News

O’Fallon water customers, rejoice. You can drink your water now.

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

August 29, 2017 4:22 PM

The boil order for all O’Fallon water customers was lifted Tuesday afternoon, with the exception of the St. Clair Square Mall.

The mall was to remain under the boil order until the public works department finished water-quality tests, making sure the samples met the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s requirements.

The boil order started after a water main broke during the weekend, and residents had to boil their water to be sure they didn’t ingest harmful bacteria.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

