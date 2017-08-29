O’Fallon water customers, rejoice. You can drink your water now.

The boil order for all O’Fallon water customers was lifted Tuesday afternoon, with the exception of the St. Clair Square Mall.
The mall was to remain under the boil order until the public works department finished water-quality tests, making sure the samples met the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s requirements.
The boil order started after a water main broke during the weekend, and residents had to boil their water to be sure they didn’t ingest harmful bacteria.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments