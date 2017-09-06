Suspect in woman’s disappearance took her car, asked relative to wash clothes, police say

A suspect in the disappearance of a North Carolina woman fled to the metro-east in her car and asked a relative in Shiloh to wash some blood-stained clothes, according to police.
Police believe the woman is dead, though her body has not been found.
The suspect told police he fled in the car of the woman, who is his ex-girlfriend, because he found a pool of blood in her apartment, and feared that he’d be falsely accused of something.
Police in Raleigh, North Carolina launched an investigation when a coworker notified them Aug. 14 that Jennifer Arrington had not shown up to work, according to a new search warrant application filed in St. Clair County by Raleigh Police Detective Jerry Faulk.
Investigators soon learned that her car and cell phone were missing. They entered her apartment and found a broken lamp next to a large blood stain in the master bedroom, Faulk wrote.
Arrington, 44, had recently broken off a romantic relationship with her live-in boyfriend, who became a suspect in the case, according to Faulk. Coworkers said the man had been with Arrington at her apartment the night she was last seen.
The ex-boyfriend told police he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 9 and hadn’t seen her since. Faulk wrote that the ex-boyfriend agreed to meet with local police in Charlotte for an interview; however, he provided a fictitious address and never showed up.
The ex-boyfriend then turned his cell phone service off, according to the detective.
Later, police learned the man pawned a TV from Arrington’s apartment. Surveillance footage from the shop showed the man in Arrington’s car, alone, according to the detective’s application for the search warrant.
Officers tracked the man down in Shiloh using GPS on his new cell phone. They found him and Arrington’s car — which contained blood on the passenger seat — at a relative’s house on Plankway Drive on Aug. 17, according to the search warrant. He was taken into custody and booked into St. Clair County Jail.
In an interview with his relative, police learned the ex-boyfriend showed up at the Shiloh residence and left some apparently blood-stained clothes for her to wash.
While in custody, the ex-boyfriend told police he did go to Arrington’s apartment on Aug. 13.
“He stated that when he arrived at the apartment, he saw blood in the apartment, but did not see Jennifer,” Faulk wrote. “Realizing that he would be a suspect, he left the apartment, taking the keys and driving her vehicle.”
While pawning the TV, which he later told police he owned, he also tried to pawn Arrington’s laptop but the shop wouldn’t buy it, according to the detective.
Faulk noted in the search warrant that police believe Arrington was killed, but her body had not been found.
The ex-boyfriend has been charged in Wake County, North Carolina, with possessing a stolen motor vehicle. No charges have been filed against him in connection with the woman’s disappearance. The ex-boyfriend remained in custody Wednesday in Wake County on the stolen-vehicle charge.
Shiloh police Sgt. Jesse Phillips said his department’s involvement with the case included assisting Raleigh police in apprehending the ex-boyfriend.
