Man shoots accused pill peddler a day after his role in staged drug deal, police say

A person attempted to kill an accused drug dealer the day after authorities caught him taking part in a controlled drug deal in Granite City, according to police.
Authorities staged a drug purchase from Andrew Pena, who a confidential source said was buying 30,000 Xanax tablets at a time to distribute them in the Granite City area, and also in the St. Charles County area in Missouri.
On Aug. 8, the source went to Pena’s home, paid him with police-issued cash and was given 290 Xanax, according to police.
The next day, Granite City police were called to Pena’s home for a shooting in what police are calling an attempted murder.
According to Pena, with whom police spoke at the hospital, the front door to his house opened at 1:04 a.m on Aug. 9. When he did not see anyone in the doorway, Pena said he walked outside and saw a black male holding a pistol. The man ordered Pena to get back inside the house.
Once inside, the man fired the gun inside the front door – and a second time in the living room after Pena tried to disarm him.
On the front porch, the man fired a third time, shooting Pena in the face. He then fled the scene, headed toward Poplar Street, police say.
Pena gave police the name of the man he believes shot him and said he is possibly friends with him on Facebook.
While investigating the house after the shooting, detectives found evidence of drug use and sales, according to police. They also found the money previously used in the staged drug deal the day before.
On Sept. 1, a warrant was issued for Pena’s arrest and he was charged with selling drugs.
Officers issued and executed a search warrant for Pena’s Facebook, including his messages, post and friends.
Police had not confirmed the identity of the shooter as of Sept. 7.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
