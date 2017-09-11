Build-A-Bear at Saint Louis Zoo has closed

Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Saint Louis Zoo has permanently closed.
The St. Louis-based company sold its last bear at the zoo Sunday.
“We are disappointed at the zoo’s decision to re-utilize our store space and disheartened that we were unable to identify a mutually beneficial solution for a new location, despite multiple efforts,” Build-A-Bear President and CEO Sharon Price John said in a statement. “We will truly miss making memories with families and zoo patrons.”
The zoo expects to put a new retail shop in its place.
“It’s disappointing that a mutually beneficial solution wasn’t achieved with Build-A-Bear Workshop,” said Billy Brennan, Director of Public Relations at the Saint Louis Zoo. “Construction will begin soon to create new retail space at this location. More information on this will be available later.”
In an email to customers, Build-A-Bear said area operations will continue at the St. Louis Galleria, West County Mall, St. Louis Science Center and St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
The first Build-A-Bear Workshop opened 20 years at the Saint Louis Galleria. Since then, the company has opened 400 stores worldwide.
