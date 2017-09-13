Want to save $375? Beware of this tool that catches work-zone speeders.

More Videos 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting Pause 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 0:10 Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 0:56 Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 1:18 Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:34 Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 1:13 Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How state troopers are getting you to slow down in work zones Master Sgt. David Filkins talks about the photo enforcement van the Illinois State Police is using to get motorists to slow down in construction zones. Master Sgt. David Filkins talks about the photo enforcement van the Illinois State Police is using to get motorists to slow down in construction zones. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Master Sgt. David Filkins talks about the photo enforcement van the Illinois State Police is using to get motorists to slow down in construction zones. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com