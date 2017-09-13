Two charged with selling cocaine near Cahokia High School

Two Cahokia residents were charged Wednesday with selling cocaine near a high school.
Briran B. Blake, 26, and Janiesha S. Harmon, 18, were arrested Tuesday and charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of the Cahokia High School on Sept. 5.
Blake and Harmon were arrested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department drug force, which used a confidential source to buy the drugs, according to charging documents. They sold less than one gram of cocaine to the source, according to the charges.
Members of the sheriff’s drug force could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Blake’s and Harmon’s cases were expected to be presented later to a grand jury. Blake has formerly been convicted of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He also was facing two counts of fleeing and eluding a police officer. Harmon has no prior criminal history in St. Clair County.
Bail was set for Blake and Harmon at $200,000 and $50,000, respectively.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
