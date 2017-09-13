Metro-East News

Protests surround Chicago hotel where young woman died in freezer

Compiled by Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

September 13, 2017 8:43 PM

Protests broke out in Rosemont on Wednesday at a hotel where a young woman was found dead in a freezer several days ago.

Kenneka Jenkins, 19, attended a birthday party Friday night on the ninth floor of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, outside Chicago. She was last seen Saturday morning and was reported missing by 1:15 p.m.

Jenkins’ family said police told them she was intoxicated when she entered the freezer. But her family and local activists are calling for more transparency in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, protesters filled the lobby and chanted, “Shut it down!” according to ABC 7 Chicago. Her family has insisted that if she were intoxicated, she would not have been able to open the heavy freezer door.

Police have promised to show surveillance video from the hotel to Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 2:20

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores
Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown
Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:52

Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict

View More Video