Headed to work? Fog might slow your morning commute.

Metro-east residents should prepare for dense fog and low visibility during their Thursday morning commutes throughout the area, according to weather officials.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory just before 5 a.m. Thursday for counties in both Missouri and Illinois through 10 a.m.
Visibility could become as low as one quarter of a mile in some places, the advisory stated.
Cities included in the advisory were Alton, Belleville, Bowling Green,Cahokia, Centralia, Edwardsville, Litchfield, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Salem, Sullivan, Union,Vandalia and Washington.
After the fog clears, Thursday should bring sunny skies with a high around 86 degrees.
