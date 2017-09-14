Metro-East News

Headed to work? Fog might slow your morning commute.

By Compiled Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

September 14, 2017 06:13 AM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 08:42 AM

Metro-east residents should prepare for dense fog and low visibility during their Thursday morning commutes throughout the area, according to weather officials.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory just before 5 a.m. Thursday for counties in both Missouri and Illinois through 10 a.m.

Visibility could become as low as one quarter of a mile in some places, the advisory stated.

Cities included in the advisory were Alton, Belleville, Bowling Green,Cahokia, Centralia, Edwardsville, Litchfield, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Salem, Sullivan, Union,Vandalia and Washington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the fog clears, Thursday should bring sunny skies with a high around 86 degrees.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

    A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash.

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161
Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161
Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

View More Video