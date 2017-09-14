William Boucher
‘Shut up, slave’: Fight outside Starbucks leads to hate-crime charges

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

September 14, 2017 8:46 AM

A racist tirade that turned violent outside a Chicago Starbucks in June has led to felony hate-crime charges, the Chicago Tribune reported.

William Boucher, 24, became irate when someone spilled a drink on him inside Starbucks, police told the Tribune. In a video captured by a local television photographer, Boucher is heard shouting “You’re disgusting” and other insults.

When he left the Starbucks, he spit on two people outside, and threw racist insults at two black bystanders outside, video footage shows.

“Shut up, slave! Do not talk to me!” Boucher appears to yell at the two black men. “Your children are disposable vermin!”

As one of the men walked away, he yelled at him to “get on all fours” and to not walk away on two legs, the Tribune reported.

Boucher was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, but he recently was charged with four hate-crime counts and four aggravated battery counts, the Tribune reported. He posted bond and has since been released.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

