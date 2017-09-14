Anonymous tip led to arrest of man charged with robbing Belleville bank

More Videos 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown Pause 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 1:04 Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer 18:15 Protests over Stockley verdict begin in real time 0:25 Regions Bank robbed in Belleville 1:08 How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Regions Bank robbed in Belleville In this BND file video, Belleville police are on scene of a reported robbery at the Regions Bank branch located at 4800 W. Main St. In this BND file video, Belleville police are on scene of a reported robbery at the Regions Bank branch located at 4800 W. Main St. tvizer@bnd.com

In this BND file video, Belleville police are on scene of a reported robbery at the Regions Bank branch located at 4800 W. Main St. tvizer@bnd.com