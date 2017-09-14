Anonymous tip led to arrest of man charged with robbing Belleville bank

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a 45-year-old Madison man in connection with a robbery at Regions Bank in Belleville.
The tipster said Suntez Pasley was the man shown in surveillance photos from the bank robbery, according to a newly-released search warrant document.
Belleville Detective Karl Kraft wrote in an application for a search warrant that the suspect walked up to a teller at the bank on West Main Street and demanded money around 11 a.m. on July 22. He “started fumbling a piece of paper and handed it to” the teller, Kraft wrote.
The note said, “I have a gun, give me the money,” according to the search warrant. The teller reached for a dye pack, Kraft said, but she wasn’t able to use it because the man demanded the money be rolled.
He fled the area with about $2,000 in cash, according to Kraft.
The day after the robbery, once footage and photos of the robber were shared to media outlets, an anonymous man called the FBI. The man identified the robber as Pasley, according to Kraft.
“I was familiar with the name of Suntez Pasley due to our department’s interactions with him on previous cases,” the detective wrote.
Kraft said two Regions Bank employees identified Pasley as the robber in a photo lineup on July 24.
Officers searched Hayden’s home and the SUV. The only piece of evidence they recovered was a size XXXL white T-shirt, found in the back of the SUV.
Pasley was arrested about a week later on Aug. 2 by the U.S. Marshal Service on allegations of violating parole.
In an interview with Belleville police, Pasley denied he robbed Regions Bank but said he may have been in the Belleville area that day.
“I noted that Suntez Pasley has a scar on his right forearm which appears to be visible on the bank surveillance video,” Kraft wrote. “I also noted that Suntez was wearing an all-white T-Shirt similar to the one that the robber had on during the robber. Suntez admitted in the interview that he buys white T-shirts all the time and just throws them away when they get dirty.”
He did not let police take a DNA sample during that interview, so Kraft filed the search warrant application for his DNA sample.
Pasley was originally charged with aggravated robbery and resisting arrest in St. Clair County. However, those charges were dropped when federal prosecutors pursued charges. On Aug. 23, a federal grand jury issued an indictment charging Pasley with bank robbery.
