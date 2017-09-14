A solar farm in North Carolina.
Southern Illinois city OKs huge solar farm serving 22,000 homes

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 14, 2017 1:23 PM

A city in Marion County has approved a plan for an energy company to install a large field of solar panels.

The “unmanned solar energy electrical generation facility” has won approval from Salem’s planning commission, according to radio station WJBD.

It will produce about 10 megawatts of energy, which is enough to power about 22,000 homes, according to Michael Hoadley, of Glidepath Advanced Energy Solutions.

Stipulations on the project require the company to provide landscape screening acceptable to the neighbors. The solar farm will be on the south edge of the city.

Glidepath’s previous projects include battery storage facilities in northern Illinois.

