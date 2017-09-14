Traffic alert: Part of I-55/70 to close over weekend

Westbound Interstate 55/70 near Interstate 255 is set to be closed during the weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, westbound I-55/70 will be closed directly under Interstate 255. Westbound I-55/70 traffic will have to exit onto I-255. IDOT also plans to close the ramp from northbound I-255 to westbound I-55/70 and the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound I-55/70, the agency said.
The closure is expected to be lifted by Monday, IDOT said.
IDOT plans to detour westbound I-55/70 traffic to take southbound I-255 to westbound Interstate 64 back onto westbound I-55/70, the agency said.
People who use the Illinois 157 on ramp to I-55/70 will be directed to take Collinsville Road west to southbound I-255, IDOT said.
Workers are scheduled to paint two bridges carrying Interstate 255 traffic over I-55/70.
