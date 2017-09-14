Metro-East News

Traffic alert: Part of I-55/70 to close over weekend

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

September 14, 2017 3:32 PM

Westbound Interstate 55/70 near Interstate 255 is set to be closed during the weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, westbound I-55/70 will be closed directly under Interstate 255. Westbound I-55/70 traffic will have to exit onto I-255. IDOT also plans to close the ramp from northbound I-255 to westbound I-55/70 and the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound I-55/70, the agency said.

The closure is expected to be lifted by Monday, IDOT said.

IDOT plans to detour westbound I-55/70 traffic to take southbound I-255 to westbound Interstate 64 back onto westbound I-55/70, the agency said.

People who use the Illinois 157 on ramp to I-55/70 will be directed to take Collinsville Road west to southbound I-255, IDOT said.

Workers are scheduled to paint two bridges carrying Interstate 255 traffic over I-55/70.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 0:32

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis
'If you kill our kids, we will kill your economy' 0:37

'If you kill our kids, we will kill your economy'
St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 0:14

St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests

View More Video