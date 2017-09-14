Someone broke into a 95-year-old Belleville woman’s home, police say

A man broke into a 95-year-old woman’s house Wednesday afternoon, Belleville police said.
Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Belleville police went to the 3700 block of Little Flower Lane for a home invasion, according to a press release. The suspect was described as a black male, between 20 to 25 years old. He was skinny and around 5-foot-10, wearing all black, police said.
The man forced his way into the woman’s home through the back door and confronted her, searching the residence and taking her purse before fleeing out the back door. The woman was not injured during the home invasion.
Police found a man matching the description given by the victim in the 300 block of North 38th Street. He was taken into custody for investigation.
If you have any information on this incident, you can call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
