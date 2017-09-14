Pixabay
Pixabay

Metro-East News

Library patron had two hatchets and drug paraphernalia, police say

Compiled by Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 14, 2017 4:02 PM

A Centralia man pulled out a stick in the library, and once police arrived they found not one but two hatchets on him, according to reports.

The man, Paxton Price, was charged Wednesday with having drug paraphernalia, a criminal misdemeanor.

According to radio station WJBD, Centralia police responded to the library about a man swinging a stick at patrons. Police said they saw a hatchet on his belt as well. The suspect then reportedly reached for a piece of metal, which was the second hatchet.

Price’s bail was set at $2,500. Judge Mark Stedelin ordered a fitness hearing and assigned a public defender.

Price is on probation in Marion County for a burglary conviction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 2:20

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores
Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown
Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:52

Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict

View More Video