Library patron had two hatchets and drug paraphernalia, police say

A Centralia man pulled out a stick in the library, and once police arrived they found not one but two hatchets on him, according to reports.
The man, Paxton Price, was charged Wednesday with having drug paraphernalia, a criminal misdemeanor.
According to radio station WJBD, Centralia police responded to the library about a man swinging a stick at patrons. Police said they saw a hatchet on his belt as well. The suspect then reportedly reached for a piece of metal, which was the second hatchet.
Price’s bail was set at $2,500. Judge Mark Stedelin ordered a fitness hearing and assigned a public defender.
Price is on probation in Marion County for a burglary conviction.
