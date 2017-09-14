More Videos

  • Costume store owner makes sure you'll have a unique look for Halloween

    In this BND file video, Judy Koen, 63, talks about making one-of-a-kind adult costumes for decades. She owns Judy’s Costumes in Edwardsville, which is now going out of business.

In this BND file video, Judy Koen, 63, talks about making one-of-a-kind adult costumes for decades. She owns Judy's Costumes in Edwardsville, which is now going out of business.
In this BND file video, Judy Koen, 63, talks about making one-of-a-kind adult costumes for decades. She owns Judy’s Costumes in Edwardsville, which is now going out of business. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Local costume rental shop is going out of business

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

September 14, 2017 4:18 PM

You’ll have to move fast if you want Judy Koen to dress your family for Halloween this year.

The Edwardsville costume-maker is retiring from the costume rental business soon. A cash-and-carry sale is from for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 344 S. Fillmore St. in Edwardsville.

That means you can buy the costumes that Koen had up for rent.

During an interview with the News-Democrat in 2016, Koen said the business wasn’t as profitable as it once was because of all the other ways people can buy Halloween costumes.

“I make about 50 percent less every year I’m open,” she said. “I think the satellite stores, things that are at the mall, the Internet — in this busy day and age, they can just drop it off on your door step ... that’s affected me tremendously. It’s been a struggle. It’s not really a moneymaker anymore.”

Judy’s Costumes is still around because Koen enjoys the work. She still plans to make costumes in her retirement.

“It’s just more of a passion,” Koen said in 2016. “It’s fun, you know? I enjoy it.”

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

