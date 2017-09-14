Local costume rental shop is going out of business

More Videos 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores Pause 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:14 St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 1:08 How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge? 1:25 Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Costume store owner makes sure you'll have a unique look for Halloween In this BND file video, Judy Koen, 63, talks about making one-of-a-kind adult costumes for decades. She owns Judy’s Costumes in Edwardsville, which is now going out of business. In this BND file video, Judy Koen, 63, talks about making one-of-a-kind adult costumes for decades. She owns Judy’s Costumes in Edwardsville, which is now going out of business. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

