Suspect in Swansea sibling stabbing taken into custody

By Kara Berg

September 14, 2017 5:51 PM

Police took a man who allegedly stabbed his sibling during a domestic incident Thursday into custody, according to a news release.

Swansea police issued a Code Red Alert after the domestic incident, which was near Thrush Lane and Big Bend Boulevard, the release stated.

Lavelle Rigsby, 16, stabbed his brother, police said, then fled from the scene. The brother’s wounds are minor, but Rigsby has made suicidal and homicidal comments and may have a kitchen knife, police said. Police were looking for him after the incident.

Rigsby is a black male and is 5-foot-8 and about 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he has not been taking his medication.

Police do not have a photo or clothing description of Rigsby but are warning people to be aware of the situation. Police do not know of any specific locations to which he may go.

