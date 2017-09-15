Madison County Criminal Justice Center loses power, forced to close

The Madison County Criminal Justice Center is closed because the Edwardsville facility lost electricity Friday.
The courts facility at 509 Ramey St., will be closed until repairs are made by Ameren Illinois, the Madison County Board’s office said in a news release.
All dockets will be moved to the third floor of the main courthouse at 155 N. Main St.
A sheriff’s deputy will be located at the building to make sure people arriving for court will know the dockets are relocated, the county said.
