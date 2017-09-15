St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson reacts to Stockley verdict

By Casey Bischel

September 15, 2017 10:39 AM

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson issued the following statement on the Jason Stockley verdict:

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Anthony Lamar Smith, our police, judge, prosecutors, our citizens who find no comfort or justice, and everyone involved in this difficult case.

I am appalled at what happened to Anthony Lamar Smith. I am sobered by this outcome. Frustration, anger, hurt, pain, hope and love all intermingle. I encourage St. Louisans to show each other compassion, to recognize that we all have different experiences and backgrounds and that we all come to this with real feelings and experiences. We are all St. Louisans. We rise and fall together.

As Mayor, I will continue my work to create a more equitable community and do everything possible to keep all St. Louisans safe.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

