Sen. Roy Blunt Statement on Jason Stockley verdict

September 15, 2017 10:59 AM

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement after the verdict was announced in the Jason Stockley trial in St. Louis, Missouri.

“The family of Anthony Lamar Smith suffered a tragic loss. This is a difficult day for them, and for all St. Louisans who sought a different outcome in this case. The response to this verdict will have a lasting impact not just on the community, but the country. Every American has the right to protest peacefully, and should have no doubt that right will be protected. However, if this verdict is met with violence and destruction, it will do nothing but reignite the fear and anger that law enforcement and community leaders have worked tirelessly to address since Ferguson. If it is met with a renewed commitment to continuing the work that is needed to rebuild trust between law enforcement and those they serve, it will show the world how we, as Americans, move forward.”

