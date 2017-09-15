More Videos

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 2:20

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores

Pause
Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 4:41

Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:42

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:47

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 0:14

St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests

Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:48

Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision

Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:52

Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict

Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street 1:25

Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street

Illinois struggles to get St. Louis tourists to cross the river 1:14

Illinois struggles to get St. Louis tourists to cross the river

  • Protestors sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer

    Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. drieck@bnd.com
Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. drieck@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Michael Brown Sr. says Stockley verdict stirs painful memories

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

September 15, 2017 12:24 PM

Michael Brown Sr., the father of the late Michael Brown, said Friday the judge’s ruling of not guilty in the Jason Stockley case brought back difficult memories.

Michael Brown Sr. told reporters: “It brings back a whole lot of feelings, you know. I can imagine what his mother is going through right now. We went through the same thing.”

On Aug. 9, 2014, a white police officer, Darren Wilson, shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old in Ferguson, Mo.

The cases are similar in that a white police officer shot and killed a black man and both were found not guilty.

When the not-guilty verdict was announced for Wilson, protestors marched for days in Ferguson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests

View More Video