Michael Brown Sr. says Stockley verdict stirs painful memories

More Videos 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores Pause 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:14 St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 1:25 Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street 1:14 Illinois struggles to get St. Louis tourists to cross the river Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Protestors sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. drieck@bnd.com

Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. drieck@bnd.com