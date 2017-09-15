Michael Brown Sr. says Stockley verdict stirs painful memories

Michael Brown Sr., the father of the late Michael Brown, said Friday the judge’s ruling of not guilty in the Jason Stockley case brought back difficult memories.
Michael Brown Sr. told reporters: “It brings back a whole lot of feelings, you know. I can imagine what his mother is going through right now. We went through the same thing.”
On Aug. 9, 2014, a white police officer, Darren Wilson, shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old in Ferguson, Mo.
The cases are similar in that a white police officer shot and killed a black man and both were found not guilty.
When the not-guilty verdict was announced for Wilson, protestors marched for days in Ferguson.
