Verdict protest recap: 11 officers hurt, 30-plus demonstrators arrested, windows broken

Protests over the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley subsided late Friday night in St. Louis.

A recap of some of the late developments:

▪ Tear gas was used on demonstrators after police issued orders “numerous times” for them to disperse.

▪ St. Louis Police reported that 11 officers suffered injuries. They included one who suffered a serious injury when he was hit by a brick thrown by a protester. Injuries included a broken jaw and a dislocated shoulder.

▪ At least 32 people were arrested, according to police.

▪ Police reported that a handgun was found following demonstrations in the Central West End.

▪ There were windows broken or other property damaged at a Subway restaurant, the Culpeppers restaurant and the St. Louis Public Library’s Schlafly branch.

▪ Protesters broke windows at the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

▪ Estimates were that about 1,000 demonstrators took part in the protests at the Central West End.

▪ The Metro East Joint Information Center, a consortium of metro-east police agencies, reported there were rumors circulating that St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville was placed on lockdown due to an influx of multiple people coming in after being sprayed with pepper spray. It was only a rumor, the consortium reported.