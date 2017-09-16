Verdict protest recap: 11 officers hurt, 30-plus demonstrators arrested, windows broken

More Videos

Protests in St. Louis following Stockley verdict 1:49

Protests in St. Louis following Stockley verdict

Pause
During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:47

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through

Video from Saturday night's Stockley verdict protest in Central West End 32:03

Video from Saturday night's Stockley verdict protest in Central West End

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 0:32

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:42

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer 1:04

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:17

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms

'If you kill our kids, we will kill your economy' 0:37

'If you kill our kids, we will kill your economy'

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

Flight attendant Betty Ong calls from plane on 9/11 1:36

Flight attendant Betty Ong calls from plane on 9/11

  • Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

    Police wearing riot gear faced protesters at Tucker and Spruce in downtown St. Louis on Friday afternoon, following the not-guilty verdict for former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. He had faced first-degree murder charges in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. "It is our duty to fight for our freedom," one demonstrator said. "We have nothing to lose but our chains."

Police wearing riot gear faced protesters at Tucker and Spruce in downtown St. Louis on Friday afternoon, following the not-guilty verdict for former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. He had faced first-degree murder charges in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. "It is our duty to fight for our freedom," one demonstrator said. "We have nothing to lose but our chains." Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com
Police wearing riot gear faced protesters at Tucker and Spruce in downtown St. Louis on Friday afternoon, following the not-guilty verdict for former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. He had faced first-degree murder charges in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. "It is our duty to fight for our freedom," one demonstrator said. "We have nothing to lose but our chains." Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Verdict protest recap: 11 officers hurt, 30-plus demonstrators arrested, windows broken

News-Democrat

September 16, 2017 6:53 AM

Protests over the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley subsided late Friday night in St. Louis.

A recap of some of the late developments:

▪  Tear gas was used on demonstrators after police issued orders “numerous times” for them to disperse.

▪  St. Louis Police reported that 11 officers suffered injuries. They included one who suffered a serious injury when he was hit by a brick thrown by a protester. Injuries included a broken jaw and a dislocated shoulder.

▪  At least 32 people were arrested, according to police.

▪  Police reported that a handgun was found following demonstrations in the Central West End.

▪  There were windows broken or other property damaged at a Subway restaurant, the Culpeppers restaurant and the St. Louis Public Library’s Schlafly branch.

▪  Protesters broke windows at the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

▪  Estimates were that about 1,000 demonstrators took part in the protests at the Central West End.

▪  The Metro East Joint Information Center, a consortium of metro-east police agencies, reported there were rumors circulating that St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville was placed on lockdown due to an influx of multiple people coming in after being sprayed with pepper spray. It was only a rumor, the consortium reported.

More Videos

Protests in St. Louis following Stockley verdict 1:49

Protests in St. Louis following Stockley verdict

Pause
During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:47

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through

Video from Saturday night's Stockley verdict protest in Central West End 32:03

Video from Saturday night's Stockley verdict protest in Central West End

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 0:32

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:42

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer 1:04

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:17

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms

'If you kill our kids, we will kill your economy' 0:37

'If you kill our kids, we will kill your economy'

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

Flight attendant Betty Ong calls from plane on 9/11 1:36

Flight attendant Betty Ong calls from plane on 9/11

  • Protesters damage police car in St. Louis

    Agitators damage a St. Louis police car during protests after the Jason Stockley not guilty verdict.

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis

Agitators damage a St. Louis police car during protests after the Jason Stockley not guilty verdict.

St. Louis Police via Twitter

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video from Saturday night's Stockley verdict protest in Central West End

View More Video