New Athens firefighter is shot while working day job

Compiled by Kaley Johnson

September 17, 2017 8:56 PM

A New Athens firefighter was shot while working his full-time day job early Sunday morning.

Facebook posts from the New Athens Fire Department and Southern Illinois Fire Incidents said the firefighter, whose identity had not been released as of Sunday evening, was shot.

A follow-up post from the fire department said the man was “out of surgery, intubated, and sedated. Stable at this time.”

Prayers for a New Athens, IL firefighter who was shot working his full time job early this morning.

Posted by Southern Illinois Fire Incidents. on Sunday, September 17, 2017

We need prayers this morning for one of our own Brothers!

Posted by New Athens Fire Department, IL on Sunday, September 17, 2017

He is out of surgery, intubated, and sedated. Stable at this time. I will keep everyone updated as it comes to me, will know more later this afternoon. Right now the best thing you can all do is pray.

Posted by New Athens Fire Department, IL on Sunday, September 17, 2017

