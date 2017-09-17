Red Bud man killed in two-car crash; passenger critically injured

A Red Bud man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in Randolph County on Sunday.
Driver Kevin Lee Crites, 56, and passenger Kathryn J. Crites, 61, were in driving northbound on Prairie Road at about 1:30 p.m. when they failed to stop at a stop sign as they entered the intersection of Illinois Route 154, according to a press release. They were driving a 2012 Nissan Altima.
Martin S. Miller, 32, of Baldwin, struck the side of the Nissan with his 2012 Honda Crosstour. Both cars were pushed out of the intersection by the impact.
Kevin Crites was pronounced dead at the scene. Kathryn Crites was taken to a local hospital and later flown to another hospital. Miller sustained noncritical injuries and was taken to a hospital via ambulance.
Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
An investigation by Illinois State Police’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is underway.
